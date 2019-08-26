Curepe taxi stand in SF’do to move tomorrow

Port of Spain and Chaguanas taxis have joined the Point Fortin maxi stand at King's Wharf San Fernando on a trial basis.

FROM tomorrow, the Curepe taxi stand will join the Port of Spain and Chaguanas taxi stands in San Fernando, which are currently at King's Wharf. The decision was announced today by San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello.

The San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) decided, last week, to relocate the Chaguanas and PoS stands for a two-week trial period.

Initially, the trial was scheduled for a month, but was reduced after drivers protested and attended meetings with the mayor.

The change took effect from today.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, president of the Port of Spain Taxi Drivers' Association Kenneth Williams said he "can't complain," and drivers, including himself, believe the relocation is working out better than they expected.

The decision also to move the Curepe stand was a result of drivers expressing displeasure at being moved to their old stand on Library Corner. Drivers said some commuters who were unaware of the change opted to take Curepe taxis to reach PoS, rather than walking down to King's Wharf.

Past president of the association Hayden Whiskey told Newsday, "We need to bring the three taxi stands together, because each of these stands are interlinked.

"This morning, while two associations are down here, one association got the lion's share of the work, because they have the option of going any direction they so choose. But the mayor listened to what we said and he would be bringing down the Curepe stand soon."

When contacted, the mayor confirmed the information. He said the decision was made to "alleviate traffic on High Street and environs."

"It (the relocation) has created a loophole for Chaguanas cars to go in on that (Curepe) stand. We're going to free the entire area. If they all cooperate, it will work."

He said the SFCC plans to build a sheltered area by the Wharf for passengers, among other things.

The three stands will be at King’s Wharf from 6 am-5.30 pm, and at Upper High Street and Harris Promenade from 6 pm-5.30 am daily.