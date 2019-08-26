N Touch
Monday 26 August 2019
follow us
News

Charlieville grandmother beaten to death

Police found an 85-year-old Charlieville woman beaten to death at her home in Pierre Road, Sunday evening.

They said Polly Bahadur, was at home with a male relative, who beat her several times with a "blunt object."

Neighbours heard the screaming and called the police.

They found Bahadur's body and the relative hiding in another room.

They arrested the 19-year-old suspect members of the Homicide Bureau Region III questioned him.

ASP Wayne Mystar and Insp Ganga Singh visited the scene.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Charlieville grandmother beaten to death"

News