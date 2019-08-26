Charlieville grandmother beaten to death

Police found an 85-year-old Charlieville woman beaten to death at her home in Pierre Road, Sunday evening.

They said Polly Bahadur, was at home with a male relative, who beat her several times with a "blunt object."

Neighbours heard the screaming and called the police.

They found Bahadur's body and the relative hiding in another room.

They arrested the 19-year-old suspect members of the Homicide Bureau Region III questioned him.

ASP Wayne Mystar and Insp Ganga Singh visited the scene.