Catholic bishop: 'The Lord is correcting Venezuelans'

Bishop Jaime Jose Villarroel Rodriguez. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

IN the last 20 years, more than six million people have fled Venezuela, said a Venezuelan RC bishop, who likened the experience to that of the exile of the Israelites.

Bishop Jaime José Villarroel Rodríguez, through an interpreter on Sunday, said Venezuela is rich in natural resources but the people have left behind the most important thing in the world — faith and confidence in God.

The Lord corrects those he loves. Today, the Lord is correcting Venezuelans. But he is correcting us because he loves us, not because he does not appreciate us or is rejecting us."

The bishop of Carúpano was speaking at Holy Mass at the Living Water Community chapel in Port of Spain. Fr Matthew Ragbir also officiated at the Mass.

According to Biblical teachings, the Israelites served other gods and God sent them into captivity. The discipline taught them to only worship one God.

Speaking about some of the hardships people are facing, the bishop said the average minimum monthly salary is US$3 and the country has a one million per cent inflation rate.

"Today, many Venezuelans are living in difficult times such that they must leave behind their country, their houses, their lands, their families and their friends. It is not that we want to leave our country, but the political, economic and social situation is causing that. It is a tragedy of great dimensions.

Last year alone, over 20,000 newborns died in the clinics and hospitals because of lack of treatment for them. Owing to the unavailability of public services among them health, transport and electricity, there were over one million cases of malaria.

Without calling names or referring to any political party, the bishop accused "a small group" of people of imposing a system of governance on people – one that most Venezuelans do not want.

"Venezuelans who are coming here are not looking to cause trouble, they are basically here to look for a solution to the situation they left behind. Only our faith and confidence in God will make it possible to overcome our difficulties."

But Venezuelans alone, he said, cannot get out of this situation. He called for the Venezuelan migrants in TT to unite and join with the Church.

"We need your help and co-operation to overcome these difficulties so we can live in justice, peace and love. I reiterate that we unite in prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary so that her son Jesus would intercede for Venezuela to overcome the struggles, and that these people would be able to return to their country to reunite with families and to grow the country once again."

Rodríguez repeatedly thanked Archbishop Jason Gordon, founders and members of the Living Water Community and the Church for opening their doors to Venezuelans.

Rodríguez told the congregation that in the past two days in TT, he has been meeting at different parishes with groups of Venezuelan migrants.

"I feel one with them. I share their struggles, their sufferings and their joys. I have been filled with joy to meet some of the members of the church who have opened the doors of their hearts to the migrants. I have met a church that is helping those fallen on the wayside."