Carifesta a ‘blessing’ to Tobago

Lisa McSween performed a traditional dance at Carifesta closing night on Wednesday in Shaw Park. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

The three-day Carifesta celebrations in Tobago have been a blessing to the island, according to Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who believes this is the beginning of more cultural collaborations between Tobago and other Caribbean countries. Charles was speaking at the Tobago closing show, Island Vibe, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Wednesday night.

Many gathered to experience one more night of song, dance and art featuring St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Dominica and Tobago singer Sharon Phillips, backed by Kashiff Wilson and Kwartet band. Charles said, “We are pleased and blessed to be given the opportunity to learn more about other aspects of our culture. We are expected to continue doing our journey in our efforts to conserve our culture."

Charles said Carifesta provided an opportunity for true regional integration via a cultural voyage, allowing Tobago to connect, share and invest. “Without leaving our shores or reaching for our passports, we have taken a cruise throughout the Caribbean over the last few days, We have gotten our feet wet making stops at the port of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Haiti, including Belize, St Lucia and Dominica."

He added, “As an island which has changed hands more than 30 times, Tobago has a diverse, rich and cultural legacy and at the Tobago House of Assembly we remain extremely committed to doing all in our administrative power to safeguard it.”He spoke of the THA’s recent ceremony honouring cultural stalwarts, last month, as only part of the assembly’s efforts toward protecting and preserving the island’s culture. “Especially (our) intangible elements also require the promotion of spaces and activities that foster the transmission of knowledge from one generation to another.”This will be done by continued support through programmes and the creations of old and new festivals, Charles said.

“In our quest to attain cultural sustainability and longevity, our Tobago Heritage festival is designed and co-ordinated to foster the passing down of our tradition of yesteryear.“There are limitless possibilities when we are rooted in unity and one love. When we bind ourselves together we are much more powerful as we are when standing on our own. A chain of islands in the sun, firmly linked by more similarities and differences, we have a responsibility to hold this synergy and a people collective development.”

He made a call to all islands to dominate by making the world stage its home, starting with Carifesta “by performing our utmost, by making it one of the biggest cultural stages international.”Nadine Stewart-Phillips, Secretary for the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, said Tobago has forged meaningful relations and this year’s Carifesta will be remembered in the island’s history.“I am overwhelmed with a renewed sense of national pride and Caribbean unity...Within the region, we may not be successful at all our attempts of unity but undeniably festivals such as this demonstrate we are one people with one purpose.”She said Tobago will continue to focus on attracting investments from the island’s art form.