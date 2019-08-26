Bronze for Cain-Claxton at Parapan Am

Photo source, Facebook page of Nyoshia Cain-Claxton

TT got its first medal at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru yesterday. Nyoshia Cain-Claxton copped bronze in the women's 200-metre T64 final.

She finished in a time of 28.81 seconds, while US athletes Sydney Barta and Beatriz Hatz came first and second respectively. In 2016, she also earned bronze in the women's 100m final at the Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The games began on Thursday and end on September 1. TT has five athletes (two women, three men) who will represent the country in athletics, swimming and table tennis.

Swimmer Shanntol Ince placed fourth in the women's freestyle heat in 33.06 seconds this morning.

Ronald Carlos Greene missed out on a medal in the men's discus throw final on Sunday. He placed sixth after throwing a distance of 27.76 metres.

On the opening day, TT's Dennis La Rose faced Argentina's Daniel Rodriguez in the men's (Class 5) table tennis singles but was defeated 3-0. Rodriguez had scores of 11, 12 and 11 in the three respective games while La Rose had six, ten and one. He also played Mauro Depergola, another Argentinian, on Friday, falling 3-0 once more with scores of five, two and seven, while his opponent earned 11 points in each game.

Ince will compete in the women's 400m freestyle final on Wednesday, and the women's 100m heat on Friday.