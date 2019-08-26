Autism…we’ve got style too

Little Kai is escorted by big sister Sahara and brother Darlon.

DR RADICA MAHASE

“IT means a lot to me to be able to model with my brothers. I got to spend time and do an activity with my siblings and the other youth volunteers. I feel happy when I am up on stage with them, knowing that I am doing something amazing and they are also happy that we can model together.” These are the words of Sahara, a 17-year-old youth volunteer and autism sister, who participated in Support Autism T&T’s second annual Autism Tea Party and Fashion Show which was held on August 17 at Naparima Girls’ High School Auditorium.

While the Autism Tea Party and Fashion Show is the NGO’s main fundraiser, it is conceptualised in such a way as to create an opportunity for individuals with autism and their siblings to showcase their unique style, on stage along with their brothers and sisters, cousins and even parents and grandparents. The idea is to give our special children a forum where they can model and perform where no one will stare, laugh, judge, etc. It is a safe environment with patrons who are there especially there to support and encourage them.

The benefits of such opportunities are few reaching for individuals who would not normally get such opportunities. Rebecca, parent of four-year-old Alex who modelled with his seven-year-old sister Alexia noted, “I wanted Alex to build courage and being in front of strangers was an opportunity from him to overcome his fear of crowds. He was also enthusiastic about being in the show. For my daughter, she loves to model and she loves her brother so it was essentially the best of both worlds. The way she supports him was very evident. Both Alex and Alexia are looking forward to next year. Alexia already said that she wants a very “fancy” dress and Alex just want to walk on the stage. He remembered the host gave him a bounce. These are the things that build good memories for them as siblings. But it also gives Alex and children like him a judgment free space where they can just be themselves. They feel supported and safe, that’s when they learn and strive.”

Karla, mother of nine-year-old Kanvar who modelled with his grandfather stated, “We always ask Kanvar if he wants to do something because we have to respect his decisions too. When I asked him if he wanted to model he said yes and that he will do it with his nana, his grandfather. I felt very happy because doing something like this, with someone who believes in him, shows him that he has the support of those he loves. Also, the setting was the right place for him, I left him to enjoy himself and I knew that no one would judge him if he acted differently or anything. No one bothered. Maybe if it was another event I might have to tell him to sit down, be quiet, etc., but at this event he could just be himself. His grandfather was also happy to participate as well.”

Events like the Autism Tea Party and Fashion Show might seem minor but the benefits to children with autism and their family as well as to the youth volunteers are major. In fact, one of the most outstanding things about this event is that it is dominated by young people – those with autism and their siblings as well as the youth volunteers who not only modelled and performed but also conceptualised, organised and executed most aspects of the entire event. It is our hope that we can continue to create these kinds of opportunities for our special ones and our youths so that they can continue to shine. Thank you to every single individual who made it such a memorable event.

Dr Radica Mahase

Founder/director, Support Autism T&T