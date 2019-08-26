$400k in prizes at Lime 101.7 all fours

Lime 101.7 FM CEO Hans Hanoomansingh, second from left, chats with Ronnie Churawan, manager of Fearless, left, Lime 101.7 DJ Vijayanand Toophanie, second from right, and all fours official Ricardo Joseph, at the launch of the Lime 101.7 all fours tournament at Centre of Excellence, Macoya, last month.

THE best all fours players in the country will be competing at the Lime 101.7 all fours tournament. The competition was launched last month at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya with over $400,000 in prizes. The tournament will see action in 100 venues throughout the country – including Tobago – and runs until January 2020.

The 3-table all fours tournament will see a hefty first prize of $150,000 on offer, with the runners-up taking home $70,000. There will be cash prizes up to eighth place. There will also be zonal cash prizes for the top four teams.

A single table knock-out tournament was held on the opening day with a grand prize of $25,000.

For more info call 715-2121 or 680-3351.