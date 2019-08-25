V'zuela still one of the best countries Catholic bishop tells migrants

Venezuelean teacher Jaime Yannelys de Valle Diaz, 27 , with her children Noel Jose Gascon Diaz and Sonia Gascon Diaz at St Dominic RC Church, Penal.

Even as Venezuela’s crisis worsens and people continue to feel its damaging effects, the country remains one of the best in the world, Catholic Bishop Jaime José Villarroel Rodríguez said yesterday.

"The situation in Venezuela is very hard. There have been turmoil and tribulations, but it is still one of the best countries in the world. Things are hard now, but it will get better. Have faith, trust in God. Every day pray the rosary for Venezuela, for every one of us."

The bishop of Carúpano was speaking in Spanish to Venezuelan migrants during a visit at the parish hall of St Dominic’s RC Church in Penal.

Faced with shortages of basic items like food and medicine, Rodríguez said Venezuelans are fleeing in large numbers. He called on them to unite wherever they are. In a community called Marcuro, he said, people did not have electricity for four months.

Rodríguez said Pope Francis is always praying for the Church and for Venezuela.

"We are not alone; we are not forgotten. What is happening in Venezuela would pass."

He thanked the Catholic church of TT for "opening its doors and receiving Venezuelans" providing them with services including some relating to health and education. He also expressed gratitude to people who are assisting the migrants.

Many parents and their children were at the hall and shared some of their experiences as immigrants in TT. Parish priest Fr Robert Christo left early to perform a wedding while Trinidadian priest Fr Curtis Poyer, who is based in Mexico, sat in the audience.

One woman said she spent five years at a university only to come to Trinidad where she is "cleaning floors." She said as an educated woman, it was unjust that qualified people must settle for degrading jobs because of their nationality.

A man complained that despite working hard and for long hours, Venezuelans are treated like slaves by employers.

With the start of the school term just days away, many of the parents told Sunday Newsday that they are delighted that the catholic archdiocese is leading the initiative to provide educational spaces for migrant children.

Mother of two, Diaz Jaime Yannelys de Valle, 27, who lives at Penal, wiped away tears as she explained her difficulties in getting work. In Venezuela, she worked as a teacher and in searching for a better life for the family came to TT. Her children are ages four and five.

Speaking in Spanish she said: "I do not have a job here and I cannot leave my babies home alone. It is very difficult to survive here too with two children. It is a good idea to create learning environments for children. I am a teacher, so I teach them at home."

Looking forward to the classes, she is confident the children would learn English fast.

Another mother of two, Massiel Mora said it would have been confusing to send migrants to "regular schools" since teachers speak English. Her son Joman Martinez, 13, hopes to become a doctor while the other Josep, seven, has not decided on a career.

Mora said: "I work whole day so I teach them what I can at nights. It is not easy to work for the whole day and come home to work. I want my children to have an education. I am very interested in these centres. I cannot speak English."

Alba Herrera, who lives at Marabella, said her husband is the breadwinner.

"My son is three and a daughter, one. I have no one to look after the children. We have to pay rent and it is necessary that both parents work."

Msgr Christian Pereira told Sunday Newsday that "very soon", the Catholic Education Board will be meeting with principals and parish priests to discuss plans to provide education for the migrants at schools.

"So, the (Catholic) schools would be used after school hours, to provide classroom facilities for the migrants. Up to this point, the Ministry of Education has not allowed for the acceptance of migrant students into the mainstream schools," Pereira said.

The teachers are expected to be bilingual and would be contracted to work in primary and secondary schools. Pereria is the parish priest of St Benedict's Church in La Romaine. The parish hall is home to a migrant centre to 76 children. It functions from 8.30 am to 1 pm on Mondays to Fridays.

On Friday, Archbishop Jason Gordon announced that the Catholic church has been asked by the Prime Minister to educate Venezuelan children. He said the archdiocese will register children online, via an app.