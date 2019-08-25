TT students at Shanghai Youth Camp

Education Minister Anthony Garcia and Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan with Angelina Mia Hosein, Hsiao-Fa Lee Ha, Kayla Batchasingh and Jodi Cunningham who rticipated in the 15th Shanghai International Youth Freindship camp. Also in the picture are the students' parents.

Four secondary school students who participated in the recently concluded 15th Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp held in China, paid a courtesy call on Education Anthony Garcia on August 16.

The students who took part in this event during the period July 16-25 are Kayla Batchasingh of Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, Jodi Cunningham of Bishop Anstey High School Port of Spain, Hsiao-Fa Lee Ha, Couva East Secondary and Angelina Mia Hosein of Arima Central Secondary.

During his interaction with the students and their parents, Garcia said the Ministry of Education fully supported the camp, held under the aegis of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. "The camp provided the opportunity for the students to experience a different culture from their own, which will assist in understanding the nature of diversity at home and abroad," he said.

This year was particularly monumental since it marked the first time TT was invited to participate alongside 20 other countries such as San Marino, Portugal, New Zealand and Myanmar. This friendship programme also presented an excellent opportunity for the expansion of Chinese language and cultural activities in TT.

This Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp is an initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and represents a great opportunity for our students and to strength diplomatic relations with China.