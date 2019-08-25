Students told, ‘Choose your friends wisely’

Recipients of awards at last Friday's ceremony hosted by the education committee of the Eastern Credit Union at La Joya, St Joseph. PHOTO COURTESY THE EASTERN CREDIT UNION

CHOOSE your friends wisely when you get to your new school, and do not let your friend be your end.

This was the advice guest speaker Don La Foucade gave to post-Secondary Entrance Examination students and tertiary students – children of Eastern Credit Union members and employees at the credit union’s education awards at La Joya, St Joseph last Friday evening.

"Be the best you can be, because anything else is imitation or fake.

La Foucade, an author and motivational speaker, offered words of wisdom, not only to the young graduates who are embarking on a new journey, but also to parents, especially fathers.

When he asked for all fathers present to stand, La Foucade lamented there were too few.

"For the number of youngsters who graduated, there are not enough fathers present."

For those who were there, he shared this advice.

"Hug your daughters in a respectable way so she will know what to expect from a boy. Hug your sons. When he is going to secondary school he doesn't want you to hug him by his (school) gate. Well then hug him by your gate. If you don't have a gate, then go by the neighbour’s gate. Hug them."

He said love and caring were an integral part of ensuring that the youth today walked the right path.

Vice president and chairman of Eastern's education committee, Richard Noray, urged the students to have their own dreams and interests, and not be swayed into becoming someone they were not.

"Stay true to yourself. Become confident in yourself, and live the life you were born to live."

He urged parents to help their children become financially educated, and teach them the importance of budgeting and saving.

Eastern's president, Janelle Benjamin, had her own advice for them.

"A disciplined mind allows forgoing immediate satisfaction in order to gain something better."

She said children must develop the ability to work well with others, and must be patient.

"Rome was not built in a day. You can be the most disciplined person on earth with the best team on your side, but without patience you may give up before you achieve your goal.

Benjamin urged them to embrace life, have fun, and enjoy the journey regardless of the challenges they may face.