Regional youths tour Wildfowl Trust

A Wildfowl Trust education officer shares information with Caribbean youth parliamentary delegates.

Youth parliamentary delegates from the Caribbean learned about TT's environmental conservation efforts during a recent visit to the Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust in south Trinidad.

They learned about the conservation of the wetlands, wildlife and the trust's environmental and public awareness programmes. The trust shared its hope that the delegates would share what they learnt and apply the concept in their countries.

The trust, a non-profit NGO, has been at the forefront of conservation for more than 53 years. It's services are sustained with funding from several groups in the public and private sectors, both locally and internationally. Learn more about the trust on its website www.papwildfowltrust.org.