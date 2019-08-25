Murderers most foul

THE EDITOR: I must say that in my 62 years of living in this country, save the few years when I was a student in Canada, I have been most troubled by the gruesome killings in recent weeks.

I refer particularly to the triple murders in Clarke Road, Penal and the killing in Diego Martin, where the victim was shot while hanging upside down from the razor wire by his shirt. I cannot for the life of me comprehend the manner of man who would conduct such gruesome acts in the presence of children.

The Penal tragedy was committed in the presence of an eight-month-old and a four-year-old. The murderers did not have a drop of milk of human kindness to at least make an anonymous call to someone to inform of the two remaining survivors. What did the murderers think would have been the result of their dastardly act?

Then we have the father of three, in a desperate attempt to flee his attackers, got caught by his pants while hanging upside down shot in the presence of his children who pleaded to not kill their daddy.

What manner of men would do such a heinous act? Which reminds of the quote in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar:

“O judgment! Thou art fled to brutish beasts,

And men have lost their reason. Bear with me.

My heart is in the coffin there with Caesar,

And I must pause till it come back to me.”

As a young man I recalled the brutal killing of Gail Ann Benson, of the Abdul Malik notoriety, and not too long ago the total elimination of the Baboolal family of Williamsville, for which the infamous Dole Chadee paid the ultimate price.

Our country seems to be going backwards rather than developing into a nation of righteousness.

ROBERT RAMSAMOOJ

Lange Park