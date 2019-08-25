Mom chopped dead by young relative

A 19-year-old man is in police custody assisting with investigations into the chopping death of a woman at Chin Chin Road, Las Lomas. The incident involving Roxanne Mack, who was pregnant, happened shortly after midnight. The woman’s sister was also chopped, but survived and was taken to hospital. The suspect is a close male relative.

Newsday’s team of Marlene Augustine and Marvin Hamilton is in Las Lomas at this time and will bring you more on this as information comes to hand