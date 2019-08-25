Maloney man dies after being shot

A 27-year-old Maloney man died yesterday morning after he was shot in the eye and neck while seated in a car in Arima, on Friday night.

According to police, Raymond Maikoo, of Building 10, Maloney Gardens, was seated in a Kia 100 at Mottley Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima when he was shot.

Police said residents reported hearing gunshots around 11.30 pm and later found Maikoo bleeding.

He was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he died around 3.30 am yesterday.

His death is being investigated by Region II homicide officers.