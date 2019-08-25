India obliterate WI by 318 runs

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with Lokesh Rahul after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope during day four of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound, Antigua, Sunday.

INDIA'S pace attack obliterated the West Indies for 100 today – their 19th lowest Test score ever – to take a 1-0 lead in their two-Test series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Only a 50-run final wicket partnership between Kemar Roach (38) and Miguel Cummins (19) saved the West Indies from further embarrassment as they lost by 318 runs.

India declared their second innings on 343 for seven earlier today, setting their hosts an unlikely 419 for victory.

Spin has been the weapon of choice in the past for India on tours of the Caribbean but the West Indies looked brittle and incapable against the pace onslaught from Bumrah (5/7), Ishant Sharma (3/31) and Mohammed Shami (2/13).

None of the Windies' top five batsmen reached double figures and they will need to regroup quickly as the 2nd Test shifts to Sabina Park, Jamaica on Friday.

Lowest Windies Test totals

47 vs England (2004)

51 vs Australia (1999)

53 vs Pakistan (1986)

54 vs England (2000)

61 vs England (2000)

76 vs Pakistan (1959)

77 vs New Zealand (1956)

78 vs Australia (1952)

82 vs Australia (2000)

86 vs England (1957)