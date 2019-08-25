Fire on Wheels Cycling set for next month

TOP local, regional and international cyclists will have the opportunity to earn valuable International Cycling Union (UCI) points when the PSL Cycling Club holds Fire on Wheels at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Couva, on September 14 and 15. The event was originally scheduled to take place on June 1 and 2, but issues with the air conditioning unit at NCC caused the event to be postponed.

Fire On Wheels is the second edition of the first ever UCI-sanctioned track cycling event hosted by a private promoter in TT.

As a UCI class one event, it is quite attractive to cyclists worldwide who now have the opportunity of gaining valuable UCI points towards World Cup, World Championship and Olympic qualification.

Olympic events such as the elite men's and women's sprint, keirin and omnium and the exciting elimination races are featured. Cash prizes will be up for grabs with winners winning between $400 and $1500.

International cyclists can register by completing the registration form at www.pslcyclingclub.com and local cyclists can register by completing the registration form and returning to sforde@pslcyclingclub.com.

Early registration ends on September 4 at 8 pm. After which, all registering cyclists will incur an additional fee of US$15/TT$100 per cyclist. All registration will close on September 11 at 8 pm.