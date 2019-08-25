Exousia Mas unveils The Crucible

Former Miss World TT Athaliah Samuel portrays Zhang Shi:The Divine Fan at Exousia Mas' launch of The Crucible at Fuzion, Cascade Hotel on August 17.

After a successful first year at Carnival 2019, Exousia Mas wants to make sure its name goes on being heard and seen on the cultural and entertainment landscape.

On August 17, the band took control of the main stage as it launched The Crucible, its 2020 Carnival presentation, at Fuzion, Cascadia Hotel, Cascade. Ten designers and nine sections wowed those in attendance. The Sicaria, Dracarys, Ti’Kava, Alderan, Roz-Alsahra, Styxis, Bellatus, Nadinka and Zhang Shi sections all paraded onstage and were well received with applause, screams and chants. Women who prefer to wear more clothing also have that option.

A mix of experienced and new designers brought the fantasy story to life.

In the band’s first competitive outing at Carnival this year, Exousia Mas clinched second place in the fantasy category and third place in the medium category, at the downtown Carnival competition. The band was also able to place at the Queen's Park Savannah competition, securing the third spot in the overall fantasy category.

Exousia Mas is a group of designers who previously worked for other mas bands but were fed up of the bureaucracy and decided to come together to form their own mas band.

The band plans to go to all the judging points, when they hit the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday next year.