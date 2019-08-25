Chief Secretary, Peece Movt to meet Monday

Provide Equivalent Equitable Compensation for Everyone (PEECE) Movement spokesperson Rhonda Hackett, centre, with other activists Wolwin Lovell, left, and Owen Melville. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

Members of Pro­vide Equiv­a­lent Eq­ui­table Com­pen­sa­tion for Every­one (PEECE) Movement are set to meet with Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles Monday.

The PEECE Movement comprises residents from Canaan/Bon Accord affected by the construction of the new terminal and supporting infrastructural works at the ANR Robinson International Airport,

Speaking with Newsday on Saturday, spokesperson for PEECE Rhonda Hackett said she received a call from Charles’ office to meet Monday, to which she agreed. Less than three months before the start of construction, Hackett said last Thursday residents convened to discuss their situation.

“Many expressed disgust and frustration due to the levels of deception and dishonesty they continue to face. Persons complained that surveyors have been seen jumping people's fences; they are timing people's movement and entering their properties when they are not home; they are operating illegally; they have no letter of authority to do what they are doing. Many persons have complained that Nidco (National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd) workers are harassing them continually. They are constantly calling trying to force their hands into operating in their favour,” she said.

Hackett said one resident went into Nidco to enquire about the lands the THA said were available but was allegedly told that option was no longer available.

“The impression created to the public that there is a smooth transition is wrong and vastly different from what they are experiencing. Residents are complaining that they are tired worrying, not knowing what the future holds for them.

“The public is given the impression that lands are being provided for residents, however, if you look at these areas they proposed: Cove, Shirvan and Courland, there is no level of land preparation done in these areas. Also these lands are not necessarily being provided for the residents.

"What the government intends to do is to undervalue persons' property and issue them cheques. They are then expected to take that money to go to the government to purchase lease (to) own lands, when they originally had freehold titles. This is not what was presented to the residents last year with the different compensation packages.”

She added: “We continue to support the airport terminal construction but we’re now saying that it will not take place in our area. There are other options that the government must explore at this time.”