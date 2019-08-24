Whitter, Charles capture COTECC crowns

MACKAI WHITTER and Sibley Charles were crowned the respective boys and girls 14-and-under singles champions on Thursday.

Action was on the final day of the COTECC Trinidad Summer Bowl, at the St Augustine Tennis Courts, St Augustine.

Whitter, of Bermuda, defeated his countryman Antonio Warner 7-6(5), 6-2 in the boys title match.

There was a similar occurrence in the girls 14-and-under final, as Charles got the better of her fellow Antiguan, Brasha Dyer, 6-1, 6-3.

In an all-TT boys 14-and-under consolation final, Luca Denoon cruised past James Hadden 4-0, 4-2.