Say yes to bread

QUICK breads and fluffy white rolls are still high on the popularity list of most. Despite the recent alienation of flour and by extension gluten we can still enjoy home baked goodies in moderation. If you are gluten sensitive, then you can swap in flours like spelt, almond or buckwheat in small amounts. Don’t be afraid of flour if you are not allergic and try organic when you can. After all, a world without gluten would be very dull indeed. I try to moderate my gluten intake and go for more healthy flours like spelt and buckwheat, but I have not ruled out regular wheat flour from my diet either. What I do not like are gluten free products or gluten free mixes, I find them sticky with a pasty mouthfeel, and quite bland in flavour.

So if you are not suffering with celiac disease and can enjoy flour, do so in moderation. What would this world be without a good crusty hops, a cheesy dinner roll or a fragrant, nutritious and delicious breakfast bread? Happy Baking!

Granola crunch bread

1 cup granola cereal

½ cup milk

1 tbs lime juice

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp grated nutmeg

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1½ cups grated carrot

1 tbs lime zest

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp vanilla

Cream cheese frosting:

Cream ½ cup butter with 8 ozs cream cheese until smooth.

Add about 2½ cups sifted icing sugar.

Preheat oven to 375F

Combine granola with milk and lime juice, let stand for 10 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda, grated carrot and lime zest.

Combine vegetable oil with brown sugar and eggs.

Stir this into the granola and milk mixture.

Add to flour mixture and stir gently, just until combined.

Turn into a greased 9x4 inch loaf tin.

Bake until golden and risen, about 55 to 60 minutes.

Cool land frost with cream cheese frosting.

Serves 10

Garlic parmesan knots

4 cups bread flour, preferably organic

¾ tbs instant yeast

1½ cups milk

½ tbs sugar

1/4 cup butter, soft

1 tsp salt

garlic butter

½ cup softened butter

1 tsp minced garlic

pinch salt

Garnish

2 tbs chopped parsley

2 tbs grated parmesan cheese

In a large bowl of an electric mixer, place. flour, yeast, milk, sugar ,butter and salt

Combine and knead to soft a smooth dough, about 5 minutes.

Cover and let rise until doubled in volume, about 45 to 60 minutes.

Combine butter, garlic and salt to make garlic butter.

Punch down dough and divide into 2.

Roll one piece dough out to a 16x8-inch rectangle.

Divide into two horizontally, cut into 4 vertical strips. You should have 16 pieces.

Form each strip into a single fold knot and place on a baking tray about 2 inches apart.

Repeat with other piece of dough.

Cover and let rise for about 45 minutes. Brush with additional melted butter

Bake for 20 minutes until golden, remove and sprinkle with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Makes 32

Spelt banana muffins with chocolate chips and cocoa nibs

1 cup wholegrain spelt flour

1 cup oat flour

1/4 cup brown rice flour

1 tbs baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp grated nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

2 bananas

2 eggs

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons honey

¾ cup milk with 1 tbs vinegar

1/3 cup coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ chocolate chips

2 tbs cocoa nibs

Pre-heat oven to 375F degrees (200 degrees C)

Grease 12 large muffin cups or line with paper baking cases.

Combine all the dry ingredients,

Beat bananas and eggs with sugar and honey.

Add milk,oil and vanilla, stir well.

Gently stir in dry ingredients, add chocolate chips.

Spoon batter into muffin cups generously filling each to the top.

Sprinkle with nibs

Bake for about 20 -25 minutes until done and tops are firm to the touch.

Cool and store in an airtight container.