Sammy: Don’t rush local gov’t reform

Dr Allen Sammy

DR ALLEN SAMMY, Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman, welcomed the Government’s pending local government reform but urged it not be rushed, as much work was still needed to spell out its aims and work out how to fund it by property tax.

He spoke at the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2019 yesterday (Friday) at the Parliament building, Port of Spain.

“This bill in its current construct has to be phased in rather than being abruptly proclaimed and implemented," he said. "It’s a bill that cannot be rushed. There must be more consultation on certain issues.”

He said the bill must set out a philosophy, namely to create happiness for the people, who must be comfortable and feel protected by the State.

“Does this bill achieve that objective?” he asked. For example, would his corporation’s 34 areas help in bringing to life the bill’s recommendations?

Sammy urged that local government should be enshrined in the Constitution, not by the whim of a mere Cabinet decision.

He proposed the THA model should be used as a guide.

Further, each corporation must undergo a needs-assessment based on factors such as constituency size; status of infrastructure including roads, drains and landslips; health; schools; police; community services.

“They are all listed in the bill, but I’m saying there needs to be a needs assessment.”

The assessment would take a year and give rise to a cost figure, he said.

On property tax, Sammy said each property must first be assessed, and then could possibly be subject to an appeal tribunal and court action.

“That will tie up the collection of a number of residential taxes. So I’m suggesting we are not prepared to collect residential taxes.”

He also feared that collected taxes would be offset against central Government’s allocation to each corporation.

“The implication of that is that I’ll never have money for investment.”

On the bill, he urged that the actions of the executive council proposed for each corporation should be ratified by the full municipal council, such as building approvals. He also saw some duplication by both bodies being empowered to set out strategic goals and to review by-laws for the corporation.

Sammy alleged that corporation CEOs had not been consulted on the reform.

He added, “It’s critically important they also meet with all engineers, all doctors and all financial officers of the corporations.

“We want to achieve happiness for our people, but we need to be careful to engage in the steps in a proper manner.”

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation head Terry Rondon urged councillors be paid as full-time, as now they often miss meetings due to obligations to their main jobs.

He saw his corporation’s coffers as strained by schools, hospitals, old-folks' homes, and services such as water supply and garbage collection to a large squatting population.

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation head Anthony Roberts differed with Sammy on reform, saying, “I don’t think is something that can be postponed. We’ve been talking of local government reform for 25 years. There’s an urgent need.

“We believe the reform must start with us as council members and not wait on legislative changes.”

As an example, he said his corporation has set up a legal department because the country has become more litigious, and lawsuits were filed, for example, by people who fall into manholes.

JSC member Anthony Garcia asked aloud whether corporations were truly ready to assume their new role in the upkeep of the country’s schools, saying some councillors had recently indicated they were not ready.

Garcia lamented that many council workers are viewed as wanting to clock off work at 9 am.

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation head Paul Leacock replied that after engaging the NUGFW, he would now reconsider working hours so as to generate more productivity, but without creating any impression of an two-hour work day.

JSC member Dr Suruj Rambachan alleged Leacock was defending low productivity, relating that as Chaguanas mayor he himself had been disliked for boosting the productivity which can today be seen at that corporation.

Otherwise Rambachan claimed few CEOs have the capacity to think outside the box to transform their corporations under the local government reform.

Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation head Glen Ram lamented a lack of accommodation for 12 new municipal police officers at his corporation, saying, “How do you expect them to work?” His CEO Ashmead Mohammed said since January six workers had been suspended for acts such as damage to or bad driving of a vehicle. He touted “a no-nonsense approach.”