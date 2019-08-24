OWTU: Quamina, George ‘disastrous’ for oil company

OWTU president general Ancel Roget.

PRESIDENT general of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget has said the decision to appoint unqualified people to top leadership positions at TT’s flagship oil company could only result in disastrous consequences for the country.

Government announced the firing of Wilfred Espinet from the boards of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd and its subsidiary companies, as well as the removal of Mike Wylie as CEO of Heritage Petroleum, on Thursday.

It also announced Espinet’s replacement as the prime minister’s attorney, Michael Quamina, to head TPHL, Heritage and Petrotrin Company of TT (a legacy company) and chairman of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Newman George, husband of Speaker Bridgid Anisette-George, to head Paria and Guaracara.

Roget said the union is unimpressed by the changes and maintained that “the decision to close Petrotrin was taken in haste, was not properly thought out and could never have been in the country’s best interest. We also maintain that the only reason why the government closed Petrotrin was an attempt to destroy the OWTU.”

Now, he said, “We feel vindicated, as the company continues to collapse before our eyes, with more chaos and confusion to come.

“Unfortunately, this means the country will feel the inescapable, disastrous consequences of the worst decision ever taken with respect to Petrotrin or any state enterprise.” Roget also accused government of being totally inconsistent in its handling of exploration and production in Heritage, which accounts for production continuing to fall, despite statements to the contrary from government.

“The government talks about the critical need to increase crude production at Heritage on one hand, but on the other hand, they placed unqualified persons in top leadership positions who have no experience in the business of exploration and production.“The question must now be asked, on what basis was Michael Quamina appointed to chair TPHL and Heritage? On what basis was Newman George appointed to the board of Heritage and to chair both Paria and Guaracara?

He said the union believed their only qualification was that “one is the prime minister’s personal attorney and the other is a personal friend. How can they increase oil production?”

Roget said these appointments are “nepotism at its highest and will categorically not address the urgent need to increase crude production. It is only going further down the wrong road and will fail in the recovery of a decimated company.”

The union leader also accused the government of contradicting itself, referring to statements by Energy Minister Franklin Khan at a post-Cabinet briefing that Wylie will be out of office for another six months and will be evaluated at the end of that period to determine if he can return. Wylie is being treated for cancer. Khan said an interim CEO would run the company in his absence.

“However, this was followed by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, saying Wylie will be immediately replaced. “This is not the first time Minister Khan misled the population,” Roget argued. “This again calls into question his honesty and credibility. We all remember his lies about there being no indigenous capacity to run a refinery of that complexity, his expressed preference for a particular bidder and so many other untruths.Roget concluded, “It is clear that the government remains clueless, continues to contradict itself and misleads the population on this Petrotrin issue.

“Unfortunately, this does not bring any relief to the pain and suffering of the 4,500 fired permanent workers, 3,000 casual workers, and over 45,000 people affected by the decision to close Petrotrin.

“In addition, it certainly does not mitigate in any way its impact on the country’s economy and the wider national community.

“The OWTU maintains that the Petrotrin story is far from over.”