North East Village Olympics tomorrow

THE first North East Coast Village Olympics will be held at the Grande Riviere Recreation Ground, tomorrow.

Fourteen villages are expected to be involved in the games including Matura, Toco, Sans Souci, Grande Riviere and Matelot. The North East coast has produced a number of top athletes including TT netballer Samantha Wallace, former TT and West Indies cricketer Mervyn Dillon and two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott.

The day will be full of activities with a 3K and 5K run starting at 6 am. A march past will begin at noon followed by windball cricket, small goal football and events such as tug of war and all fours. Action will go into the night with netball at 7 pm, followed by the distribution of prizes at 9 pm. The event, which will include food and drinks, will end with a lime from 10 pm with music and live entertainment.

The organisers expect between 600 and 700 people to attend.