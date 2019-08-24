Missing pensioner found dead

Hermina Doughty.

Missing pensioner Hermina Doughty, 71, has been found dead today at St Michael's Road, Tacarigua.

Police said a man who was arrested on Friday night is assisting them with their investigations.

Doughty's daughter, Dionne Doughty, told Newsday on Friday that contrary to earlier reports, her mother was not last seen buying Carifesta tickets and said her last known location was at her Trincity home last Saturday afternoon.

Police said her car was spotted in Valencia days ago but when officers went to the area they found nothing. Doughty is a diabetic and has high blood pressure. Her relatives said she was not known to be a wanderer.

Police are currently on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.