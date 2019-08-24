McDonald's husband out of prison after 11 nights

Michael Carew.

ALL those charged with former public administration minister Marlene McDonald have been released from prison after accessing bail. The last to be released was McDonald’s spouse, Michael Carew.

Carew, 74, was released on Friday morning after his $500,000 bail was processed. He spent 11 nights at the Port of Spain prison.

Carew was charged, with McDonald and Victor McEachrane, with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds for Carew's Calabar Foundation, which was identified as a charity organisation.

Edgar Zephyrine, former chairman of the National Commission for Self Help Ltd, was charged with 28 offences connected to the allegations. Carew was charged with eight offences, McEachrane is facing five charges and was granted $400,000 bail, while a fourth man, Wayne Anthony, has one charge and is on $100,000 bail.

In arguing for Carew's bail, on August 12, his attorney Pamela Elder SC said he was a gospel minister and had an unblemished character. Before approving Elder's request for bail for Carew, Earle-Caddle rejected a person advanced as a possible bailor after he could not say what the date was.

McEachrane was the only one to have his bail processed on the day of the hearing. Zephyrine was granted $1 million bail and accessed bail last Wednesday. McDonald secured her $2 million bail last Thursday. Anthony was released from prison on Wednesday after securing his bail.

McDonald, the Port of Spain South MP, was removed as a PNM deputy political leader by the Prime Minister after she was charged. She faces seven charges: two for conspiracy to defraud, four for alleged misbehaviour in public office and one for money laundering.

Senator Allyson West was appointed Public Administration Minister last week.

The case was adjourned to September 9.