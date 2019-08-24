Man in court for ex-girlfriend’s kidnapping

A MAN appeared in the San Fernando magistrates' court on Thursday morning charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from a store.

Myron Robley alias "Chennette," 25, of Vistabella, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Ann Connor who read the charge to him that on August 10, he, together with another man, unlawfully took away Mayasa Thirbaney, 18, against her will.

The charge stemmed from an incident which allegedly happened on Short Street at about 11.45 am, in front of the store, just off High Street, where Thirbaney works.

She escaped and reported the incident to the San Fernando CID. Cpl Shaun Mohammed investigated and arrested Robley.

The charge was laid indictably and police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told Connor there was no recommendation whether to proceed with the charge summarily.

The victim was not present in court, but Robley told the magistrate Thirbaney was his ex-girlfriend.

The magistrate stopped him and told him that she could not delve into the case just yet.

She asked about previous charges against him for possession of a knife and malicious damage. He said he was once shot in the chest.

Connor granted him $85,000 bail or a cash deposit of $15,000.

Robley was warned that he was not to have any interaction, whether directly or via social media, with his ex-girlfriend.

He is to reappear on September 19.