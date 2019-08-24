Man dies in 2-car crash near Macaulay flyover

File photo.

ONE man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Macaulay flyover on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Friday night.

Three people sustained injuries and were taken to San Fernando General Hospital.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased, believed to be a foreigner, or the names of the survivors.

Reports are a white sports utility vehicle and a silver Nissan Almera car collided after 11 pm on the highway at Claxton Bay.

The man died at the scene.

Police from the Highway Patrol Unit and St Margaret's police station responded and well as officers from Mon Repos Fire Station.