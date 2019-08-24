La Rose falls in Para-Pan table tennis

DENNIS La Rose of TT was eliminated from the table tennis men’s singles class five category at the Para-Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday.

After losing in straight sets to Daniel Rodriguez of Argentina 11-6, 12-10, 11-1 on Thursday night, La Rose was aiming to bounce back against Argentina’s Mauro Depergola yesterday. However he suffered a 11-5, 11-2, 11-7 defeat.

TT will be represented by a number of people at the games which end on September 1 including track and field athletes Akeem Stewart and Nyoshia Cain. Some of the other events that will take place during the games are taekwondo, volleyball, swimming, judo, football, cycling and basketball.

The opening ceremony was held yesterday.