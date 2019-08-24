Haitian culture featured at Carifesta Country Night

HAITI’S HEAT: Paul Beaubrun of Haiti had the audience eating out of his hands at the Carifesta Country Night at the Queen’s park Savannah on Thursday.

A Carnival-like atmosphere engulfed the Queens Park Savannah’s Grand Stand, as all aspects of Haiti’s culture were featured in a colourful display during Thursday night’s Carifesta country night. Singers, musicians and dancers took patrons on an hour-long musical journey through the country’s history.

The much-anticipated performance began with an example of traditional European dance, as performers used colourful costumes and traditional instruments to set the mood for various periods in Haitian history from colonisation to revolution and recent events, all while showcasing their skill.

The slow and sombre mood quickly changed when traditional Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans took to the stage and performed moving versions of their more popular songs like Pepe Ye, prompting patrons to get out of their seats on the stand and come down to the front of the stage in a celebration of Haitian culture and Caribbean unity.

In the final act, costumed dancers and actors in costumes came on stage in a festive display.

Also featured during the show was St Kitts and Nevis, whose music captured the audience and prompted dancing in the stands by some patrons.

Viewers were also treated to a variety of colours and sounds by the performers who used a volcanic theme to highlight St Kitts’ uniqueness.