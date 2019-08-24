C'bean Youth Orchestra leaves minister in awe

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia speaks to members of the Caribbean Youth Orchestra on Thursday, at City Hall, Port of Spain. Behind him is conductor Akua Leith.

After hearing the Caribbean Youth Orchestra (CYO), Minister of Education Anthony Garcia expressed his pride and joy in the players.

Under the baton of Akua Leith, over 125 young musicians from Belize, Cayman Islands, St Lucia, St Kitts, St Vincent, Grenada, Guyana, Turks and Caicos Islands and TT played for the minister.

Garcia had paid a special visit to the youths during their rehearsal at City Hall, Port of Spain, on Thursday, and was given a peek at what they were to present on Friday on the Carifesta stage at the Queen's Park Savannah.

They performed Music Matters, by Vanessa Headley, and A Cry for Freedom, by Leith.

Garcia said afterwards: “It is a feeling of joy that has overcome me. I am very happy, because what I saw today tells me that the future, not only of our country but of the Caribbean, is in exceptionally good hands.”

Garcia said the children have been able to master the musical instruments, and to perform at a high standard.

He said he was also very happy to see pan had played a very important part in Carifesta.

“I am sure again, the steelband movement will have an opportunity of moving forward and upward because we have in our ranks, very many young persons who can carry the flag, and have it flown very high.”

Asked about pan being made a compulsory subject, Garcia said: “We haven’t reached that stage as yet. To make it compulsory, that is something that we have to discuss with our curriculum department in our ministry.

"But we have a project, Pan in Schools. But even more than that, I have given the commitment, before I leave office, that in every school in TT there will be the presence of a steelpan a least.”

Earlier, as he addressed the CYO, he told them, “I am so happy to be here with you this afternoon, because I am seeing smiling faces of boys and girls spread all over the Caribbean and that is a good thing.

“The second reason I am happy is because although I am not a musician, I love music. I cannot sing... you want me sing to you?"

The orchestra members laughed.

"But I love music and I admire those of you who have taken that love and you are deft at playing the musical instruments.”

Garcia’s third reason for being present was because the national instrument of TT, the pan, was among the instruments being played by the children.

He then congratulated all of them for all they have been doing to ensure that “Caribbean culture is spread all over the Caribbean and it is appreciated.”

The CYO has been rehearsing together since Monday, though the music was sent to their countries ten weeks ago.