Saturday 24 August 2019
Features

Casting call for talented moms

Reigning queen Liselle Frauenfelder.
The Miss Trinidad and Tobago Talented Mom committee is currently screening mothers for it’s 2019 pageant.

Screening takes place on September 1 at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s at 2 pm.

Categories include best talent, best celebrity, best model, miss congeniality and most dedicated.

Interested persons will be interviewed and would be required to perform part of a talent on the day.

Applicants are required to submit a picture of half or full length along with a copy of their birth certificate. The required dress code is black dress along with highed-heel shoes. For further information call 321-3037.

