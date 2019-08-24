Casting call for talented moms

Reigning queen Liselle Frauenfelder.

The Miss Trinidad and Tobago Talented Mom committee is currently screening mothers for it’s 2019 pageant.

Screening takes place on September 1 at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s at 2 pm.

Categories include best talent, best celebrity, best model, miss congeniality and most dedicated.

Interested persons will be interviewed and would be required to perform part of a talent on the day.

Applicants are required to submit a picture of half or full length along with a copy of their birth certificate. The required dress code is black dress along with highed-heel shoes. For further information call 321-3037.