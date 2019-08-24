Bruce, Kuehne cop J5 Tacarigua titles

CADENCE Bruce and Christian Kuehne both copped Under-18 singles titles when the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour J5 Tacarigua continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

Canadian Bruce, ranked fourth in the draw, defeated top ranked Sydney Clarke of Bahamas 6-0, 6-2 for the girls title and second seeded Kuehne of Swizerland claimed the boys crown with a 6-2, 6-4 win over fifth seed Kaipo Marshall of Barbados.

In the boys Under-18 boys doubles final, third ranked pair Donte Armbrister of Bahamas and Freddie Ridout of Great Britain got past Alexandru Bucurescu of Romania and Oscar Lacider of Guadeloupe 3-6, 7-5, 12-10. Winning the girls doubles Under-18 crown was the French pair of Jade Marie and Audrey Moutama with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 win over Clarke and American Morgam McCarthy.