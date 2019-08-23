WPC threatened with cutlass in police station

POLICE are investigating reports that a WPC assigned to the Duncan Street Police Post was threatened yesterday by a man with a cutlass.

Police said she was at the counter of the police station when a man with a pouch containing the cutlass on his waist came in and confronted her.

He took the cutlass out of the pouch as the constable stepped away from the counter and pulled out her gun.

The man said, "Is this IATF (Inter Agency Task Force)? Allyuh police playing out here. You pulling firearm for me? I go do for you," before running out of the station along Duncan Street.

Police made patrols but did not find the man.