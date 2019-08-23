UWI tuition covered for P/Town girl

(at left) Makeisha Simon, receives a cheque donation from Newman George, Chairman of HDC, in his personnal capacity to help assist her in fund her dream of becoming a doctor, Office of the Chairman, Housing Development Corporation, Port of Spain. Tuesday, June 4, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

MANY people heeded the call for help from Princes Town girl Makeisha Simon, 21, who was accepted at UWI last year to study medicine.

Makeisha and her mother Nekisha took to the streets to sell nuts and channa to raise $10,000 before August 25 to cover initial costs towards her UWI journey.

The dedicated mother and daughter were featured in Newsday on May 30. Afterwards, the Simons received an outpouring of help from the public.

The overjoyed mother said, “We have enough funds to cover four years of tuition fees, books, and rent for Makeisha.”

At the moment Makeisha is at UWI for a seminar in preparation for her studies. UWI is covering the cost of this.

The office at UWI contacted the Simons soon after her story broke and she was offered one-year rent-free in university accommodation.

The San Fernando City Corporation Credit Union Co-operative Society will donate a three-year supply of books as long as Makiesha keeps up her grades.

Nekisha said they also received a call from the Education Minister’s office.

“I spoke to someone at the office and they assured me that Minister Anthony Garcia will be contacting Makeisha soon to assist in her journey.”

Nekisha extended heartfelt thanks to all who donated towards her daughter’s education.

“We are very grateful to the people of this country for their support, especially the banking public of RBC, Princes Town, to Newsday for highlighting our plight, and to Gopaul Lands Hardware for reaching out to us and providing a lot. Also to UWI: one year free rent and one year (of) free meals,” Nekisha said.

She continues to sell on the streets so she can cover any other costsMakeisha may encounter during the next five years.

Last November, when the Simons received the news of Makeisha's acceptance, they started selling nuts and channa fon the streets of Princes Town and San Fernando.

It costs an estimated $71,000 to complete the MBBS. Makeisha's costs for five years at UWI have been almost covered by well-wishers.

Makiesha missed out on a government scholarship by one A grade. At St Stephen’s College, Princes Town she got eight passes with seven ones and a two at A level.

Donations can be made to Makeisha’s account at SFCCU, no 03006045, and her passbook number is S01852.