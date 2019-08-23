TT, Barbados to sign energy deal

THE Prime Minister will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley for joint energy cooperation. Energy Minister Franklin Khan made the announcement at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s. The signing ceremony will take place in Barbados at 10 am tomorrow. Khan explained that recently BHP Billiton has made some gas discoveries in the north-eastern part of TT’s maritime acreage. The gas, he continued, has come from several successful wells. Some of these wells are close to the TT-Barbados maritime border.

Khan said because of this, both governments decided it was appropriate to develop an MOU concerning energy development across the TT-Barbados maritime border. He added that if gas reserves are found on the Barbadian side of the border this could lead to the signing of a unitisation treaty in the near future. Dr Rowley will be accompanied to the MOU signing by Khan, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West.

Rowley first spoke about the TT-Barbados MOU at a term sheet signing ceremony between Shell and the National Gas Company (NGC) at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain in June. He said, “We are now exploring in deepwater closer to the Barbados border.” Because the geological environment does not recognise political borders, Rowley said the Barbados government is happy to work alongside TT on this initiative.