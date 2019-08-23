Tobago must take rightful place Des Vignes pleased with Carifesta presentation

LIMBO LINE: Limbo dancers show their skills at the Carifesta Castara Bonfire event on Tuesday. PHOTO BY DIVISION OF CULTURE

People's National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council PRO Kwesi Des Vignes has said Tobago must take its rightful place in the region.

Speaking at the party's monthly news conference on Wednesday, Des Vignes said he was very pleased with Tobago's role in Carifesta XIV.

The island hosted three days of celebrations, culminating in a grand extravaganza at Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Wednesday night.

"We were on display, the Caribbean was on display, and I think Tobago really has to step up and continue to say we are here as well," Des VIgnes told reporters.

"We have a strong place. We have a strong sense of self and culture and we are not afraid to say who we are, whether it is on the roadside or on the stage."

Des Vignes, who is also the Secretary for Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment, described as "fantastic" the Tobago segment of Carifesta.

Saying the event had many pore-raising moments, De Vignes said he attended the Castara show, which featured performances by Antigua and Barbuda, Belize and a slew of artistes from the village.

He was heartened by the calibre of performances.

"People were lapping up the entertainment. They could not stop talking about the countries that were represented at the Salaaka Feast the day before."

The village of Pembroke, in east Tobago, hosted the Salaaka Feast on Monday night. The St Vincent and the Grenadines and Haitian contingents also performed at the show.

"I think Tobago has really stepped up in a great way to take its place."

He thanked Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly, Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips and organisers for hosting the event in TT.

Last week, Tobago Carifesta co-ordinator Elvis Radgman expressed hope that those responsible for culture on the island would make maximum use of the opportunity to participate in the biennial event.