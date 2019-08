St Joseph man found dead, handcuffed

Police are investigating the death of a St Joseph man found handcuffed in Santa Cruz earlier this morning.

Police said Dillon Hayden Joseph, of Acono Road, Maracas, St Joseph was found by residents of La Pastora Road, Santa Cruz at around 2.50 am.

They said Persad's head had several wounds and other marks of violence and also had a pair of handcuffs around his right hand.

