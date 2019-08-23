Seed of Greatness, Pinto win in Fishing Pond

Pinto United footballers after their win in the Fishing Pond Football League.

SEED of Greatness handed Block One United another defeat as action continued in the Fishing Pond Football League,on Saturday, at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground. Goals from Keron James and Tyreke Agard put Seed of Greatness in front, with Deion Robinson pulling one back for Block One United before the break. However, Ronaldo Ragoo put the result beyond doubt with a second half strike for Seed of Greatness.

Also, on Saturday, Manzan United continued their red-hot start with a 3-1 victory over defending champions Gremio. The 2018 winners were smashed by Seed of Greatness in their opening match and have now slumped to their second straight defeat.

On Sunday, at North Oropouche Ground, Pinto United snatched a last-gasp winner over former champs Dream Team courtesy Sean Bernard. A vicious long range strike from Noel Charles had given Pinto the lead in the first half but Daniel Baptiste restored parity before the halftime interval. With both teams battling for the go-ahead goal, a draw looked the likely outcome when Bernard struck late to give Pinto the win.

In the second match of the doubleheader, last year's losing finalist Boys Town pummelled Eastern Division Police 7-2.

Teams are vying for a $20,000 first prize.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday - Fishing Pond vs Manzan United (6pm), SP Boys vs Manzan Challengers (8pm)

Sunday - Boys Town vs All Stars (6pm), Block One United vs North Oropouche (8pm)

Venue: North Oropouche Ground