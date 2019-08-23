Relatives of missing woman appeal to public for help
THE relatives of missing 71-year-old Hermina Doughty are calling on the public to assist them in finding her.
Doughty's daughter, Dionne Doughty, told Newsday that contrary to earlier reports, her mother was not last seen buying Carifesta tickets and said her last known location was at her Trincity home on Saturday afternoon.
She said her mother suffered with diabetes and high blood pressure and was in need of medication.
"It's important that we can find her so that she can get the medicine she needs. She hasn't been known to wander off or anything like that as far as I know."
Doughty appealed for anyone with information on her mother's location to call the police.
