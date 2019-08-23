PoS, Chaguanas taxi stands in Sando to move for 2 weeks

Port of Spain Taxi stand located Harris Promenade, San Fernando. PHOTO BY: CHEQUANA WHEELER

AFTER taxi drivers in San Fernando protested the month-long relocation of their stands, the city corporation has agreed to reduce it to two weeks.

From August 26, the Port of Spain and Chaguanas taxi stands will move to King’s Wharf from 6 am-5.30 pm, and to Upper High Street and Harris Promenade from 6 pm-5.30 am.

Commuters were left stranded yesterday morning as drivers parked by their stands on Library Corner in protest and refused to work, saying the wharf is not safe.

But San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello told Newsday there will be an increased police presence once the trial period begins.

The taxi drivers resumed work this morning.

Speaking with Newsday, president of the PoS Taxi Drivers' Association Kenneth Williams said, "It have some drivers who not too pleased, but at the end of the day we have to make a living."

The mayor said after the two-week trial, the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) will review its success and "plan the way forward."