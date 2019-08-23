Poll: Citizens support corruption fight

THE public supports the police's efforts to crack down on politicians allegedly involved in corruption, the performance of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, the tax amnesty.

In addition, the PNM remains on course to be re-elected in 2020.

These were some of the findings in the latest North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll, which was released yesterday.

The poll said although people are dissatisfied with Government's handling of crime and efforts to curb murders, there is a 59 per cent approval for Griffith's performance since he was appointed CoP last year.

Citizens like his pro-active stance and being on the front line with his officers. They welcome that Griffith has taken responsibility for going after criminals.

Citizens also overwhelmingly support the police crackdown on corruption, including the recent arrest of Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald on corruption charges.

McDonald, her common-law husband Michael Carew, Edgar Zephyrine, Wayne Anthony and Victor McEachrane were arrested in an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption. They are scheduled to appear in court on September 9.

"Respondents want the police to go after corrupt politicians regardless of party affiliation," NACTA said.

There is also support for the tax amnesty implemented "to bring tax dodgers into compliance." NACTA said most people believe the amnesty has been yielding greater dividends than would have been obtained from the legal process.

Respondents also feel the government should extend the amnesty to achieve desired objectives. Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the amnesty in Parliament in May and said it would last three months.

In terms of party support, the poll showed there is widespread dissatisfaction with the government. But it added the PNM would be under no threat of losing power if a general election were called now.