Police seize gun dropped by suspect in Morvant

MORVANT police are looking for a man they believe dropped an Uzi machine gun and ran away during a police exercise on Wednesday night.

Police said they were on an anti-crime exercise between 7 pm and 11.30 pm and went to a house in Second Caledonia, Morvant, to search for suspects in relation to gang activities, when a man, believed to be a suspect, saw them and dropped the gun and 14 rounds of ammunition. He ran out of the house and into some bushes.

Police searched the house and found 2.91 kilograms of marijuana.