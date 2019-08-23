PM leaves for Barbados

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with National Security Minister Stuart Young at a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, on Thursday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister left today for Barbados. A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley will participate in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between TT and Barbados for co-operation in energy development which extends across the maritime border of both countries.

The agreement was signed in Barbados today at 10 am.

Energy Minister Franklin Khan announced Rowley's visit to Barbados for the MOU signing at the post-Cabinet news conference on Thursday.

Khan explained that recently BHP Billiton has made some gas discoveries in the northeastern part of TT’s maritime acreage. The gas, he continued, has come from several successful wells. Some of these wells are close to the TT-Barbados maritime border.

Khan said because of this, both governments decided it was appropriate to develop an MOU concerning energy development across the TT-Barbados maritime border. He added that if gas reserves are found on the Barbadian side of the border this could lead to the signing of a unitisation treaty in the near future.

Khan, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West are part of the delegation for the MOU signing.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley's return.

Rowley first spoke about the TT-Barbados MOU at a term-sheet signing ceremony between Shell and the National Gas Company in June.