Pan hosts its own super concert

DISAPPOINTED that steelpan music was not included in the Island Beats super concert to close Carifesta on Saturday, Pan Trinbago will be hosting it own super concert featuring some of the top bands in the land.

Entitled Pan Sweet Pan… The Solidarity Concert, the event takes place on Saturday at Starlift House of Music, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo, Port of Spain.

Gates will open at 5 pm, with showtime at 6 pm.

On the playbill are some of the bands that have rallied to Pan Trinbago’s call to showcase the national instrument on one stage during Carifesta XIV.

Each of those bands will be performing free of charge while pledging their mutual support. However, patrons will be asked to make a small contribution on entry.

Among the steel orchestras rallying to the cause are national Panorama winners Desperadoes, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Republic Bank Exodus, MHTL Starlift, Nutrien Silver Stars, Katzenjammers and Golden Hands.

Other featured bands are First Citizens Super Novas, St James Tripolians, Shell Invaders, NGC Couva Joylanders, Brimblers and Sappophonics.

All bands have promised to fully entertain patrons playing different genres of music.

In addition to sweet pan music there will be a fully stocked bar and food including a Tobago kitchen.

Pan Trinbago is inviting the masses to share, connect and invest as they celebrate TT’s national instrument, the steel pan.