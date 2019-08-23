Miss La Reine Rive finals tomorrow

‘The Buck’ portrayed by Janine Sobers from Soul Oasis Cultural Ambassadors.

THE stage at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) was alight on August 10, as 14 young women vying for the coveted title of Miss La Reine Rive commanded the stage with performances which included African and East Indian-styled dances, songs and dramatic theatre pieces.

One of the performances drew howls and guffaws from the audience as Seychelle Ross representing the North West Laventille Cultural Movement depicted a socouyant woman. Another performance saw local television personality Ian Alleyne interviewing “The Buck” portrayed by Janine Sobers from Soul Oasis Cultural Ambassadors. The Tobago representatives were not to be left out as they made their presence known through their renditions.The contestants also shared their passion for the communities they represented in the self-expression category.

The backgrounds of this year’s crop of young ladies range from university student, entrepreneur, manager, junior accountant, nurse’s aide and working professionals or a combination of those designations.

The contestants are: Avanelle Keshwar- Waterloo Secondary School; Shiniqua Williams- Curepe Invaders Performing Company; Janine Sobers- Soul Oasis Cultural Ambassadors; Seychelle Ross- North West Laventille Cultural Movement; Rovena Beharry- Satya Drishti Spiritual & Sporting Group; Chyvonne Nurse- Malick Folk Performing Company; Aliah Shelomi James- Sangre Grande Recreation United Sports Club; Kenthia Roberts- Rg’s Musical Production & Services; Rianna Haniff- Navadurga Dance Company; Dishaana Sewdass- Princes Town Theatre Workshop; Kelsie Robley- Sisters In Culture; Kareena Ganesh- Soledad Ramleela Committee; Kadisha Kent- The Tobago Drama Guild and Shalini Juteram- Prema Shakti Dance & Theatre Productions

Finals for the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition takes place tomorrow where a new Miss La Reine Rive will be crowned.

Tickets for the show are available three hours before the show at the NAPA box office. The Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition falls under the purview of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

For more information and schedule updates visit cdca.gov.tt or the Ministry’s Facebook page.