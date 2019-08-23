Maracas Valley man found dead

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

A Maracas-St Joseph man was found dead in La Pastora Road, Santa Cruz early this morning. He has been identified as Dillion Hayden Persad.

Police saidPersad’s body was found in La Pastora on the side of the road. He had wounds to his head and neck, and a pair of handcuffs on his right hand.

Persad was from Acono Road.

Investigators also found a car abandoned on Foster Block Road, off La Pastora Road. They believe the car may have been used in the killing.

More on this as it becomes available.