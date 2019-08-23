Man to cross-examine wife, daughter on sex charges

Sgt Ashley Mongroo, police prosecutor

A GASPARILLO father will know next Monday whether a magistrate will commit him to stand trial for having sex with his 12-year-old daughter.

He is before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando magistrates’ court.

He told her yesterday that his daughter is one of the witnesses he would like to cross-examine, and he also wants to cross-examine the child’s mother.

The magistrate, who is conducting a preliminary inquiry, agreed and instructed the prosecutor, Sgt Ashley Mongroo, to ensure mother and daughter attend court next Monday. The child is now 14.

The father who is 35, is charged that on April 2, 2017, he had sex with a female under 12 and also sexually touched the girl.

Both incidents are alleged to have happened at the family’s home in Gasparillo.

Mongroo, also an attorney, has tendered 11 witness statements. He has called five witnesses, including WPC Luke who laid the charges.

Because the father is unrepresented by an attorney, Connor read each of the statements to him as he sat in the dock, including those tendered yesterday.

The accused father told Connor that on the basis of what was read to him, he would like to cross-examine his wife and daughter. Connor reiterated to Mongroo that he should have the witnesses ready for cross-examination.

The magistrate told the father her function is merely to determine whether the prosecution has made out a case against him. She said if the court decides to commit him to stand trial before a judge and jury, the adjustment of his bail will come up for consideration.