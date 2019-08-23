Landlord grateful for life

HAPPY TO BE ALIVE: Vaness Quashie Wright, right, and friend Brendon Ford lost their apartment building/family home to a fire at Bloody Bay on Tuesday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

LANDLORD Vaness Wright is happy she and her tenants are alive after her apartment building was engulfed in flames on Tuesday.

Fire ravaged the building, in Bloody Bay, causing $1.2 million in damage.

When the blaze broke out, three units in the building were occupied by four people – a couple and two individuals.

Fire services responded to a call around 11 am and when they arrived, they found villagers desperately trying to contain the raging blaze. Approximately 60 per cent of the structure had been destroyed by the time firemen arrived.

Ramdeo Booboo, assistant acting Chief of Fire, told Newsday on Wednesday the building was worth $1.3 million. There were no injuries reported.

Booboo said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, “Simply because the extent of burning there was. We came up with two possible areas to identify where the blaze started. It’s difficult to pinpoint one particular area.”

Wright told Newsday all her belongings were lost in the fire, including her washer, dryer, bed, TV and clothes. She said she was in another village close by when she got a call to say her building was ablaze.

She said she stood helplessly watching her property being gutted.

“Only thoughts were to watch it – let it go – because I know I couldn’t do anything about it and I have to survive.”

She said even though she lost everything, she was grateful for villagers' efforts to help.

"They did all they (could) but I don’t think they could have done any more than they did. The support was great.

"I’m sad, but I have life, and nobody didn’t die in there, and we have to understand that we have to take it, and somewhere along the line you try to move on. You can’t kill yourself out.”

She said neither she nor her tenants were on the street, as they were receiving support from family and friends.

“The four other people aren’t homeless – they may not be comfortable at the moment, but at least everyone has a roof over their heads.

“I’m going to get the place cleaned up and see how things go from there. I will find money from somewhere and start up. If I get the help to rebuild tomorrow morning, then I would start one time; if I don’t, until (then I'll) do whatever I can. I am not homeless or clothes-less at the moment.”

Anyone willing to assist can contact Wright at 337-4160.