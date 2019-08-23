Five cars destroyed in early-morning accident

DRIVERS and passengers on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near the Courts Megastore in Aranguez escaped with their lives this morning when a flatbed truck crashed into their cars, destroying them and injuring others.

Police said the driver of the truck was travelling east along the highway at around 2 am when he lost control and crashed into several cars in his lane, destroying five.

No one was killed, but several people were received cuts, bruises and other minor injuries.

Police and ambulance were called in and took the injured to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The truck driver was also injured and was taken to the hospital. Police said they suspect he fell asleep while driving and that caused the accident.

The truck was taken to the El Socorro Police Station.