Family arrested with 17 kilos of marijuana

17 Kilos found

Tobago Police arrested a family of four, including two minors after a large quantity of marijuana was found inside their home.Newsday was told around 6 pm on Thursday members of Tobago Divisional Task Force executed a search warrant in a home at Pump Mill, Scarborough, where 17 kilos of marijuana was found and seized. The marijuana was wrapped in plastic wrap and separated into 21 packets when police found them.The family was taken to the Scarborough police station for questioning. The adults were charged and will appear before the Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning. The minors were also handed over to the Child Protection Unit.

PC Ferguson is continuing investigations.